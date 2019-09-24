Kogi Guber Election: Speaker boost APC campaign with donation of buses

By Boluwaji Obahopo – LOKOJA

Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Kolawole Matthew on Tuesday presented buses to the APC chairmen of the federal constituencies in the Western Senatorial zone to make easier the campaign for Governor Yahaya Bello / Chief Edward Onojah in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

The Speaker, while presenting the keys of the buses to the respective chairmen of the constituencies at the premises of the Speaker’s Lodge in Lokoja on Tuesday said the donation of the buses was his modest contribution to the APC in the entire west senatorial zone.

He added that the buses were distributed to ease the hardship faced by party members during campaigns, urged the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the buses to ensure victory for Governor Yahaya Bello / Chief David Onojah in the forthcoming election.

According to him, “I have been supporting the party and the ambition of the governor to win the election in the Western Zone which I’m the leader. Apart from these buses for the Federal Constituencies, I have already branded vehicles to all Local government Areas under my jurisdiction.





“My support to the APC in the West is to advance the party in the zone. I implore all hands to be on deck for us to win the crucial governorship election. And what I have done today is to contribute my quota to the aspiration of the governor and his running mate. I assure you that together we can win and we will win the election for the governor to continue his good work.”

While speaking onbehalf of the beneficiaries, the Administrator of Kogi LGA Barrister, Tanko Mohammed commended the Speaker for the kind gesture and promise to maximise the buses for the smooth winning of APC in the forthcoming election.

He added that the Speaker by his presentation has demonstrated his high-level leadership quality stressing that his magnanimity will aid the party to victory in the federal constituencies of the west.

The administrator pledged the support of the members of the party in the zone to his leadership even as he solicited for other well placed members of the party from across the three senatorial zones to emulate the speaker to making the forthcoming campaigns of the party as smooth as possible.

Meanwhile, the vehicles were presented to Yagba West, Kotonkarfe and Ijumu chairmen on behalf of Yagba, Ijumu and lokoja federal constituencies.

