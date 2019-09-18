…Described it as the best choice

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Concerned Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended and eulogised the appointment of Senator Smart Adeyemi as the Director General, of Kogi APC governorship Campaign team for November 11 guber election, describing it as the best choice for the party.

The group in a statement on the sideline of Senator Smart Adeyemi’s appointment said with Adeyemi as the team leader for the election, defeat is already imminent for the opposition.

The group further decried the onslaught on the personality of the senator over the social media in past couple of days, linked it to the fear for his appointment to lead the campaign; said it was based on discrediting the senator for fear of achieving great result as DG.

The group further said because of the popularity and love Kogite have for the APC figures in the campaign team, victory is assured for the ruling party in the coming governorship elections.

Chairman of the group, Elder Emmanuel Banwo who spoke on behalf of the group said, “I join other well meaning Kogite to congratulate the Senator Smart Adeyemi on his appointment as campaign DG.

“Senator Adeyemi have proved his competency to deliver and I believe that their current assignment will ensure a safe return of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“I also call on other APC leaders to join hands with Senator Adeyemi during the campaign to solidify the acceptability of APC and its governorship candidate.”

The state was agog on Tuesday as news filtered in of Adeyemi’s appointment as DG guber campaign.

Though Adeyemi was yet to make a categorical statement over the appointment, but insider said the senator his poised and capable to deliver for the campaign.

Also, former governorship aspirant in the just concluded APC primary, Bashir Gegu and Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Suleiman Ndalaiye has congratulates Adeyemi On His Appointment As DG Of Bello-Onoja Campaign Organisation

Bashir,A chieftain of the APC, in Kogi Local Government Area, in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen, thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for appointing Adeyemi as his campaign DG, stating that it shows the level of confidence that the Governor has in Adeyemi.

Bashir said,: “On behalf of the APC members in Kogi local government area, I am grateful to Governor Yahaya Bello for finding our brother and leader, Senator Smart Adeyemi, worthy of piloting the affairs of his re-election bid. This clearly shows the magnitude of confidence that the Governor has reposed in him.

“What I can deduce from Adeyemi’s appointment as Bello-Onoja Campaign DG, is the fact that Governor Bello is a man who rewards excellence, hardwork, commitment and loyalty. The Governor has spoken a thousand words with this singular act.

“I congratulate Adeyemi for making us proud by excelling at everything that his hands torches. This intelligent, trustworthy and passionate man has brought nothing but honour and joy to Kogi West, and the state at large.”

“Let me assure Senator Adeyemi that we will stand firmly by him to ensure that Governor Bello is re-elected in November. It is a task that must be done. Kogi local government people will reciprocate your appointment, which signals trust and love, with majority of their votes in the forthcoming governorship election,” the statement added.

On his own, the Executive Chairman, Kogi State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), Comrade Sulaiman Ndalayi, described the choice of Adeyemi as strategic to the overall success of the APC gubernatorial campaign.

He expressed optimism that Adeyemi’s leadership would offer the needed capacity, competence and contacts towards achieving the collective resolve of the people during the November 16 governorship election.

“This noble assignment, therefore, requires the leadership and coordination of a person with unquestionable character, unshakeable integrity, vast political experience and honest understanding of our diversity.

“These qualities are all encompassing in the personality of Senator Smart Adeyemi.

Vanguard