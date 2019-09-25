Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Director-General of the Governorship Campaign Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, said yesterday, that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would struggle to secure 25 percent votes in the November poll.

Adeyemi mocked the PDP for having no candidate in the upcoming election, basing his argument on the fact that the governorship primaries is still being disputed in court even after INEC had closed nominations.

He also said more than 15,000 defectors from PDP and other parties are to be received by the APC in Kogi State in the next few days.

Adeyemi, who gave insights into the preparation for the poll, said even if PDP’s candidate, Engr. Musa Wada survives the court hurdles against him, he cannot defeat the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello of the APC.

Adeyemi boasted: “PDP cannot defeat APC in the forthcoming governorship poll in Kogi State. The main opposition party in the state will strive to secure 25 percent of the votes.

“In any case, PDP has no candidate because about 35 leaders of PDP are in court to seek the nullification of the results of their party’s governorship primaries. Even ex-Governor Ibrahim Idris who should be the backbone of the party’s campaign has rejected an offer from the party.

“PDP is in disarray in Kogi State, it is too weak to win the governorship poll. But we are interested in PDP resolving its dispute to enable Governor Yahaya Bello to win in a free and fair poll.

“APC wants a candidate to compete with at the poll. We are fully on the ground, it will be difficult for PDP to defeat APC candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello.

Adeyemi said although more than 15,000 defectors from PDP and other parties will defect to APC in the next few days, the party will not make any commitment to anybody.

“As the election is fast approaching, APC is receiving more defectors on a daily basis. We are not going to make a personal commitment to any defector. We will not promise anyone slots of being a commissioner or Special Adviser or other personal gains.

“We will accept people to join our party on the basis of vision, needs, and aspirations of the masses. We want those who are committed to the ideals of the APC.”

Meanwhile, the APC has appointed three Deputy Directors-General for its campaign committee.

They are Hon. Haruna Isa (Kogi West District); Hon. Abubakar S. Adagu Danguruma (Kogi Central District); and Hon. Idoko Musa Haruna(Kogi East District).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Kogi governorship poll for November 16.

Although 22 candidates are jostling for the governorship seat the battle appears to be between APC candidate and his opponent in PDP.

Vanguard News