Kogi Election Polls: Firm Drags PDP Aspirant to Court

As the Kogi state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, conducts its primary elections to elect the party’s flag bearer for the gubernatorial elections coming up this year, a PR firm, April 12 Communications has dragged one of the aspirants, Aminu Abubakar Suleiman to an Abuja high court over a six million naira debt.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja today, Roland Sam, a senior director of the firm said that April 12 carried out intensive content creation and lobbying project for the aspirant towards his governorship aspirations but Aminu Suleiman has reneged on the resolutions of their discussions.

The aspirant is also said to have rebuffed all platforms for an amicable settlement, leaving the firm with no choice than to seek legal redress.

Efforts made to contact the firm’s lawyer, Firsts Baba Isa were futile as at the time of this report. We tried to reach the respondent, Aminu Abubakar Suleiman, but his aides said he was busy with election matters in Lokoja.

Court documents, however, show that the respondent has been given eight days to respond or have the case determined in his absence.

