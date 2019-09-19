Kogi Election: I will revive Kogi economy — Natasha, SDP Candidate

Kogi Election

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, Barr. Natasha Akpoti has vowed to restore the economic story of the state.

The SDP candidate who stated this while addressing journalists in Lokoja said one of the cardinal reasons for vying for the Lugard House was to bring about economic transformation and developmental governance which is lucidly absent under the current political climate in the state.

She lamented the alarming rate of Infrastructural decay and the high degree of economic morbidity which she said has thrown the people of the State into a deep sea of frustration.

She said, “Our people have been living a life of squalor for the past three and half years consequent upon the maladministration of the incumbent governor. Human capital development is utterly minimal. Commercial activities in all parts of the State is all-time low.





“Hunger in the State is close to a biblical scale due to laying off of legitimate civil servants and non-payment of workers salaries. All sectors of the Kogi economy has gone comatose. The whole State has turned into an uninspiring environment. It’s so unfortunate”, she said.

Barr. Natasha further opined that the current precarious condition of the people will become history as soon as she is elected in November, “My motivation for running for the executive seat is to lift the people out of the current sad situation in which they find themselves under the present unresponsive administration and bring Kogi State back to the path of positive development where everything works normal for the good of the masses.

“What the Kogi people are facing today under Governor Bello will become history as soon as I’m elected governor”, she stressed.

The SDP candidate also vowed to come up with programmes that will inspire the Kogi youths to be very productive, “B providing them jobs, engage them in vocational trainings, and make them have access to capital which could be used to start small scale businesses.”

