By Dirisu Yakubu

The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye and Abubakar Ibrahim, son of former Kogi state governor, Ibrahim Idris, Thursday, kicked against the emergence of Engineer Musa Wada as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship election in Kogi state slated for November 16.

The duo stormed the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza yesterday, where they met with the National Working Committee behind closed doors.

While Abubakar polled a total of 710 votes to finish as runner up, Senator Dino garnered a total of 70 votes to finish fourth on the log in the primary election which held in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital on Wednesday.

The lawmaker confided in Vanguard that his rejection of the outcome of the exercise was because the entire votes cast in his favour were not counted before gunmen disrupted the exercise.

He submitted his petition to the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri questioning why only votes from two (2) out of ten (10) ballot boxes were counted for him in the just concluded primaries.

Abubakar on the other hand is questioning the credibility of the process and was still in a meeting with the party’s leadership at the time of filing this report.

Engineer Wada who clinched the ticket after garnering a total of 748 votes, made a surprise appearance at the party’s secretariat, accompanied by a mammoth crowd of supporters and political associates.

Vanguard