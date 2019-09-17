Kogi, Bayelsa Guber: PDP assures members of reconciliation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all aggrieved members in Kogi and Bayelsa are appeased before the states’ elections.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja said it would ensure that the elections were faced as a big family.

Ologbondiyan said that PDP members and supporters had nothing to fear as re conciliatory efforts in the aftermath of the governorship primary elections in the two states were yielding immense results.

He said that the effort was further strengthening the party’s structures and formation as one big, united and formidable family.

Ologbondiyan said that the party was poised for sweeping victory in the Nov. 16 elections, saying its grassroots structure had been activated in the two states ahead of the elections.

“The party commends the understanding and the spirit of sportsmanship being exhibited by critical stakeholders in the two states as well as their commitment towards the success of the party at the elections.

“The PDP notes that it has already galvanized all segments of the voting population across the two states, which are known strongholds of the party.”

Ologbondiyan said that no forces could stop PDP coast to victory in the elections.

PDP and APC are the strongest contenders for the plum positions in both states.

While Bayelsa Gov. Seriake Dickson is finishing his two-year tenure in the predominantly PDP state, his colleague of APC in Kogi, Gov. Yahaya Bello, is running for a second term.