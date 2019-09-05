Kogi/Bayelsa Guber: INEC tasks parties on adherence to guidelines

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has asked political parties wishing to participate in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa states to adhere strictly to its guidelines and timetable as there will be no extension of time for latecomers.

National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Barr. Festus Okoye who gave the charge in a statement yesterday recalled that on May 16, 2019, INEC released the revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the November 16, 2019 Governorship Elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

“We wish to remind all Political Parties that conducted party primaries to choose their governorship candidates that September 5, 2019, is the last day for the conduct of Party Primaries while September 9, 2019, is the last day for the submission of the list of nominated candidates.

“The Commission will receive all nominations at its Media Centre, INEC Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja and all nominations must be received latest 6 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019.

“Political Parties that conducted party primaries shall submit to the Commission on or before September 8, 2019, the name of their Liaison Officers and who must be introduced through a letter jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party.

“The Commission shall publish the names and votes scored by all the candidates that participated in the primaries monitored by our officials in the two States.

“We enjoin all the political parties participating in the election to strictly comply with the timelines earlier released by the Commission and will not entertain any late submission under any circumstances”, he declared.

Vanguard