Kogi 2019: Onoja, Isah, Ocheni, others call for peaceful poll

THE Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Chief Edward Onoja has called on the people of Igala kingdom, to maintain peace, before, during and after the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

Chief Onoja, who made the call, weekend, at the conferment of the title of Commander of Igala kingdom on him on the occasion of Igala Merit Award 2019, held at Igala Unity House Anyigba.

Onoja, who is the deputy governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, maintained that no meaningful development can be attained in an atmosphere of violence and crisis.

He also charged the people to be united, insisting that the little progress made so far in the zone was a product of unity, assuring that more developments would come to Igala nation in the years to come.

The President, Igala Cultural and Development Association, ICDA, Abubakar Amodu, noted that the reawakening of the Igala Kingdom came as a result of the collective efforts of Igala sons and daughters towards turning over a new leaf by the people.

He said that one of the recipients of the 2019 Igala Merit Award Chief Edward Onoja was conferred with the Grand Commander of the Igala nation for his unquantifiable support to the development of the Kingdom.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Kogi East in the National Assembly, Jibrin Isah, described Chief Edward Onoja is a rare species of the Igala nation and assured that in no distant time he would be rewarded by the people for his selfless contribution to uplifting the Igala nation.

Speaking after the conferment of award, Onoja dedicated the honour to the people, saying that he was moved by the plight of his people and had a commitment to improving on their socio-economic well-being.

Speaking also, the immediate Minister of State for Labour and employment, Dr Stephen Ocheni commended ICDA for moving in the right direction.

He commended Governor Yahaya Bello for his renewed commitment to the development of the state and Igala kingdom in particular.

Vanguard