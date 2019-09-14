Kissing, smooching are craziest things I ‘ve done on set — Cordelia Umeh

…as her movie, ‘My London Slave’ exposes fake abroad husbands

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

London-based Nigerian actress cum producer, Cordelia Umeh has said that kissing and smooching are part of the craziest things she has done on set as an actress.

While speaking with Sidebeat, at the private screening of her movie, “My London Slave’ recently in Lagos, the beautiful actress admitted that she has played different roles in movies, where she had to do kissing and smooching scenes. Her latest movie which is already showing in the cinemas across the country is no exception in this regard. In the movie, Cordelia always appeared to be in the mood while playing the lead character as Ada.

Shot in the United Kingdom and Nigeria, ‘My London Slave’ is punctuated with suspense, comedy, sex, infidelity and fetish. It’s an emotional story that is bound to arrest your attention from beginning till the end. The movie is expository as it tries to do justice to the suffering of most African women married through some form of arrangement to their UK-based African husbands to secure a stay as well as in search of greener pasture.

The movie which was described by veteran producer, Zeb Ejiro and Rachael Oniga who also featured in it as ‘expository and on point’ starts slow and then like a hurricane, gathers storm and hits you suddenly is quite relatable. The message is clear; the ills arranged marriage carries along are more than the perceived advantages therein.

Ada, played by Cordelia got married to her ‘London bobo’ through some of family connection, has her life turned upside down when reality of what she has done hits her. She has to fight took and nail to survive the onslaught. At the end she liberated herself from the bondage of marriage, and fake husband who parades herself as one of the London big boys.

Speaking on the movie, Cordelia said: “This is a story of every African woman married to an African man in diaspora, which encourages them to speak up and not die in silence regardless of family pressure and social stigmatization.”

“ The idea of producing the movie came after hearing the stories of various women in the UK and we decided to share these with the world in the form of a film as a caution. We want to open people’s eyes to the different forms of abuse that couples go through in their relationships so as to enable take action when they notice the signs,” she added.

Vanguard