KIND to strengthen inclusive education, trains teachers

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Kudirat Initiative for Democracy, KIND, last week, brought teachers from the 31 inclusive schools in Lagos State together for a two-day training workshop, as prelude to launching a book designed to serve as roadmap for stakeholders in the specialised education sub-sector.

Dominating the discourse on the first day of the training themed: Capacity Building for Persons With Disabilities, PWDs, were issues bordering on administration, policy and practical barriers to teaching/learning.

Speaking at the event, one of the resource persons, Dr. Olufemi Adeniyi, a lecturer at the University of Lagos Education Foundation, told Vanguard the training was significant because inclusive education was based on theories and needed to be domesticated for effectiveness.

“Inclusive education is more of a theory or framework and, these theories, come mainly from the West. Without domesticating them, they will be like the failed policies government imports and implements wholesale. In trainings/workshops such as this, we remodel those theories to suit our own special needs. Besides, Nigeria has different cultural, religious and social realities. We put all of these into perspective to achieve the best of inclusive education.”

Speaking on the book titled: Implementation Guide for the Practice of Inclusive Education in Lagos State, Professor Aderibigbe Olomola, Consultant, Voice Influencing Project of KIND, said resource persons and consultants from various institutions, including Nigerian universities, heads of schools, as well as findings from KIND’s observation, all contributed to what emerged as the Implementation Guide for the Practice of Inclusive Education in Lagos State.

”Ultimately, in addition to improving teachers’ capacities and, by extension, making learning easier for student-PWDs, KIND has produced a roadmap for governments, policy makers, lawmakers, teachers, students and, in fact, everyone that has something to do with inclusive education,” Prof. Olomola added.

In her remark, Hilda Twins, Assistant Director, School Support Services, Early Childhood/Special Education Unit, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, commended KIND’s effort at training special-needs teachers, but suggested that there was need for the ratio of teacher to students in inclusive schools to be considered in the campaign for effective knowledge delivery.

Vanguard