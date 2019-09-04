Kidnapping: Kaduna outlaws checkpoint on Abuja-Kaduna highway

Ben Agande

The Kaduna State Security Council has outlawed the Manning of checkpoints on Abuja-Kaduna and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highways and has called on motorists plying the road not to submit themselves to any checkpoints on the way.

In a statement issued in Kaduna at the end of the weekly security council meeting on Wednesday, the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan enjoined members of the public to “immediately report any checkpoints sighted on these highways to the Security Operation Centre on the following emergency lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

The statement reads:

“The Kaduna State Security Council has issued an advisory, notifying citizens that there are no authorised checkpoints along the Kaduna-Abuja, Kaduna-Zaria and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highways.

“Citizens are to note that effective immediately, there is no authorized checkpoint on these routes (to and fro) until further notice.

“Any person or group of persons observed to be manning checkpoints along these routes at any time must be considered as carrying out illegal operations and must be treated as such.

“Road users are strictly warned NOT to show compliance with any checkpoint on these routes at this time.

“The State Security Council wishes to assure the public that the security agencies are conducting operations to rout the criminals and end the menace of banditry on these highways.

“The Kaduna State Security Council requests continuing vigilance by residents, and warns that any conduct, under whatever guise, that threatens to undermine peace and security in the state will be dealt with decisively, in accordance with the law”.

Vanguard