Kidnapped NSCDC officers: personnel deployed to comb forest

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu, Benin city

The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed its personnel around the forests in Igueben area of Edo State where two its men were on Friday afternoon kidnapped by suspected kidnappers.

Public Relations Officer of NSCDC state Command, Efosa Ogbebor told Vanguard yesterday that want to ensure that their personnel are released unhurt. He said “It is an unfortunate situation but we have deployed our men to comb the forest and ensure that the two of them are released unhurt.”

The officers identified as Francis Okunwe the Area Commander of the Edo North Area Command who is an Assistant Corps of the NSCDC and the Divisional Officer of Irrua, Chief Superintended of Corps (CSC) Albert Eguavoen were on their way to Benin City but because of the bad state of the Benin-Auchi-Okenne Highway, they decided to travel through Igueben and they were said to have been attacked at Ewosaa before Ekpon near Ebele in Igueben local government area.

The incident was said to have occurred around 2 pm on Friday and sources from Edo North area said the Toyota Sienna van they were traveling in has been recovered from where it was abandoned.

A source said “The kidnapped officers were on their way to Benin but because of the bad state of portions along the Auchi – Benin road, they decided to pass through Igueben to cut off the bad spots but unfortunately the incident happened around Ewossa before Ekpon when the incident happened”

The Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed confirmed the incident to Vanguard and said a combined operation of security agencies in the state were being out in place to apprehend the abductors.

As at the time of filing this report, Vanguard could not confirm whether the kidnappers have opened contact with the family of the victims.

