Kenyan classroom collapses, at least 7 dead, dozens trapped

At least seven children have died after a classroom collapsed at a school in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, officials say.
The wooden structure at Precious Talent Top School collapsed just minutes after the start of the school day on Monday.
Dozens of students are reported to be trapped. Emergency services are at the scene.
- ⤕Kenya cuts 2019/20 spending plans by 2.1%
- ⤕Airplane passengers fart becoming security threat ―Kenyan MP
Rescuers have reportedly had difficulty getting to the school because of large crowds that have gathered nearby.