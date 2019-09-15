KEDCO threatens legal action against customers over assault of staffs

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO has threatened to take legal action against any customers found assaulting it staff while on official duties – distribution of electricity bills and collections of payments.

The management expressed it dismay with the level of staff assault which it said is gradually becoming a norm amongst some customers within the KEDCO franchise areas.

Head, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai in a statement on behalf of the management and made available to newsmen on Sunday, said on no ground or reason should it staffs be insulted or assaulted while on official duties.

According to Shawai, “Our staffs are not enemies of KEDCO’s customers and there should be no reason for any of them to be insulted or assaulted as they are only partners in progress. They are only doing their jobs as loyal staff of KEDCO.

“So if our field staff are going round to distribute bills and collect payment, they are doing that on KEDCO’s mandate so we can meet up with our financial obligations to GENCOs, TCN and other market operators.

“Similarly, we need to state that KEDCO as the end-point of the power sector, distributing power to numerous customers are also paying for the power which is being generated by the GENCOs and transmitted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“If there is any issue that concerns payment or dissatisfaction with regard to the services we render, it should be properly reported to KEDCO for them to be treated as promptly as possible.

“Henceforth, KEDCO will not fail to instigate legal actions in line with the constitution of the land in attempts to protect our staff from undue treatment to the extent of beating our staff because they are bread winners of their respective families too,” Shawai said.

The Head, Corporate Communication assured the customers of guaranteed satisfaction in discharge of it duties while urging them to reciprocate by paying their bills as at when due.

“The primary responsibility of KEDCO is to distribute power to customers equitably and in all fairness, while the primary responsibility of all customers is to pay for the power services rendered to them and not to beat up any staff.

“In that light also, all customers are to report all staff who insults or treat them in manners that is unlike KEDCO. The customers should put them in proper channels by reporting to the management to take appropriate punitive measures against the concerned staff.

“Serving customers through guaranteed satisfaction is our major responsibility and we will continue in that feat and remain committed to that course. As such, customers should reciprocate the gestures by paying their bills to help KEDCO serve them better,” Shawai however stated.