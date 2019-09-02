Kebbi governor approves renovation of NYSC orientation camp

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Bagudu has approved the renovation of the state NYSC permanent orientation camp in Dakingari.

According to NAN, Bagudu stated this during an unscheduled visit to the camp on Sunday.

” We have already given a contract for the renovation of this permanent orientation camp and all the camp issues that had been identified like water reticulation problems.

“I saw the low fence, it needs to be higher. I am also going to do something about your allowances because the Kebbi state will be among the first states that will implement the minimum wage for workers.”

He said the government would collaborate with the National Union of Road Transport Workers to provide vehicles to convey corps members from the airport and other points of arrivals to the orientation camp and other places of assignment across the state.

The governor explained that the state had taken measures to ensure that the corps members have a hitch-free and memorable experience in the state.

“I enjoin you to accept your posting to Kebbi and report to where you are posted to without fear.”

Bagudu advised them to report themselves to the emir, district head, Division Police Officer and other public officials in areas where they are posted for their primary assignment.

He also urged them to be a good ambassador of the country and their families.

Earlier, the NYSC state coordinator, Mr. Usman Barde commended the governor for his immense support to the NYSC.

He, however, urged the governor to provide an ambulance for the camp clinic.