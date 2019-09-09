Katsina offers free skill acquisition to serving corps member

By Bashir Bello

The Katsina State government has announced to offer free skill acquisition training for serving the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC members deployed to the state.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari announced this during the closing of the three (3) weeks orientation courses for the 2019 Batch B stream II corps members deployed to various parts of the state.

Masari represented by the State’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development, Malam Husani Dangani, said the state government has skill acquisition centres spread across the state where services (training) were offered free of charge to the serving corps members.

He urged the corps members to avail themselves for the opportunity to become self-independent.

According to him, “The priority of the government is to empower the teeming population of our youth to be self-sustaining and independent as youth Corps members. The NYSC has deemed it fit to train you on various skills through the in-camp training of SAED programme.

“For the post-camp training, the state government has skill acquisition centres spread across the state, services provided to corps members in these centres are free of charge.

“I urge you to exploit these opportunities and avail yourselves to these centres and continue your training,” Governor Masari said.

Earlier, the Katsina State NYSC Coordinator, Yahaya Ahidjo hailed the state government for its tremendous support to the scheme while urging the corps members to be a good ambassador of the scheme wherever they found themselves.

