Kate Henshaw, Toke Makinwa under fire for Xenophobia related comments

On 7:30 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and Toke Makinwa are being seriously dragged on social media over their comments in relation to the attack on Africans and Nigerians in particular by South Africans.

Kate Henshaw, Toke Makinwa

Nigerians living in South Africa have come under attack by natives who feel foreigners are taking their jobs and making them feel them feel like strangers in their own land.

Trying to wade into the topic, Kate Henshaw had tweeted “We are responsible for how people treat us…” while Toke in a now-deleted tweet joined in with “Not all stories out of Nigeria is a true reflection of Nigerians. I have seen tweets saying a life for a life, and again I say not all South Africans are Xenophobic. The killings in your country, police brutality, your government silence and you want more people to die?”

But Nigerians who were having none of it jumped on the tweets and started having a filled day.

See tweets and responses below…

