Kanye West ‘Jesus is King’ album criticised by Christians

Kanye West’s, explosive and very public embrace of Christianity has finally come to a head with anticipation building around his upcoming gospel album, “Jesus is King.”

Kanye Omari West’s (his full name) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and fashion designer, according to Wikipedia.

But not all Christians believe ‘Yeezus’ (West’s other name) is sincerely practising what he preaches.

This album is his most vocal proclamation of his faith yet, but its conception has been foreshadowed for years, according to DailyMail report.

In 2004, West’s debut album ‘College Dropout’ featured a song titled ‘Jesus Walks’ that showed him asking for guidance.

“God show me the way because the Devil’s tryna break me down And I don’t think there’s nothin’ I can do now to right my wrongs. I wanna talk to God but I’m afraid ’cause we ain’t spoke in so long”.

Two years later he got some fans furious when he posed for a Rolling Stone’s cover named ‘The Passion of Kanye.’

The photo showed him dressed as Jesus, complete with a crown of thorns, and drew complaints it was blasphemous.

DailyMail reported that at the time, the photographer David LaChapelle told Rolling Stone: “I wanted to make it look exactly like the DVD cover of The Passion of the Christ right down to the individual thorns.”

In 2013, West dropped his controversial platinum album ‘Yeezus’ that notably played off the name ‘Jesus.’

The album included a song titled ‘I Am a God’ with similar lyrics: “I am a God. Even though I’m a man of God. My whole life in the hands of God. So y’all better quit playing with God.”

Back in present time, West’s ‘Jesus is King’ album is charming to longtime fans who have posted about their enthusiasm across social media.

To others, it’s alienating.

68-year-old Christian Kaleina told NY Post people ridicule her faith, ‘because of the strange and weird behaviour of people like this man.’

“He may be trying to understand Jesus in his own limited way and we cannot judge another’s soul. People who follow Christ sense something is not right with this scene.”

On Friday, ‘Jesus is King’ was trending on Twitter and between the fanfare were pockets of Christian’s who found the music venture sacrilegious.

