Kano govt. orders Police to shut down O’Pay office

The Kano state government on Thursday ordered the police to shut down a branch of Opay office in Kano state. Opay is an online payment outlet for commercial tricycle operators.

The outlet was closed down during a raid carried out by the Kano state police command over alleged non-compliance with the government rules and directives.

According to an eyewitness, the armed security personnel stormed the state office at Lodge road in Kano at about 11:00am on Thursday.

The police officers also ordered all the staff and scores of commercial tricycle operators known as Adaidaita Sahu to immediately vacate the premises, threatening anyone who failed to comply with the order risked arrest.

Another eye witness told Newsmen that the commercial operators were planning to settle their balance for previous night’s work when the police arrived and dispersed them.

The spokesman of the Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident, told this reporter that, the command received an order from Kano state government to close the office.

Haruna said the Opay company didn’t comply with some rules set for it by the state government in order to operate

Vanguard Nigerian News