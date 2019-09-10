Kaduna police confirms arrest of 4 IMN members

Ben Agande Kaduna.

…says not aware any member was killed.

The Kaduna State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed that it arrested four members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria that embarked on Ashura procession in the city.

In a statement issued in Kaduna Tuesday evening, Spokesman of the police command, Yakubu Sabo said while trying to disperse what it called unlawful procession by a member of the IMN, policemen can under attack by some unruly members of the movement.

“O n sighting the Police, the protesters started throwing stones at them, hitting them with iron bolts using catapults. The situation became very tensed and members became violent and unruly” he said.

The statement reads:

“Today at about 0655hrs, we received an information that members of the outlawed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shiites came out en-mass along Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway Kaduna and at Kasuwan Mata area of Zaria city respectively on procession in respect of the annual Ashura Day, blocking the public highways, causing traffic jam and molesting commuters. They were chanting slogans and demanding for the unconditional release of their spiritual leader Sheikh Ibrahim Elzak-Zaky despite an earlier warning by the Command yesterday.

“It is on record that both the federal government of Nigeria and the government of Kaduna State have separately proscribed the group recently. Thus, teams of Policemen quickly dispatched to the areas with a view to dispersing the unlawful assembly and to manage the traffic. However, on sighting the Police, the protesters started throwing stones at them, hitting them with iron bolts using catapults. The situation became very tensed and members became violent and unruly. Also read: “In view of these, therefore, the minimum force was used in dispersing them. Four suspects were so far arrested and are being investigated. We have also recovered some exhibits which include catapults and iron bolts. The Police succeeded in dispersing the unlawful assembly and brought the situation under firm control. Meanwhile, patrols are being intensified to avert any possible breach of peace. Members of the public are going about their lawful businesses without hindrance. “The Command also wants to make it on record that, up to now it has not formally received any report of death casualties as claimed by the proscribed group earlier today. The Command, therefore, wants to reiterate its warning that, the Kaduna State government has placed a ban on procession in the State and to remind members of the IMN that the proscription placed on the group by the federal government of Nigeria and the government of Kaduna State is still in force. The Nigeria Police will always enforce the lawful Order accordingly. “Members of the public are advised to go about their lawful businesses and to report any suspicious behaviour to the police or any law enforcement agency nearest to them,” he said. Vanguard