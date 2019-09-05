Breaking News
Juventus completes loan deal for North Korea’s Han

North Korea international striker Han Kwang Song has completed his loan move to Italian champions Juventus from league rivals Cagliari, both teams have confirmed.

The 21-year-old — the first North Korean to play in Serie A — has spent the past two seasons on loan from Cagliari to Serie B side Perugia where he has scored 11 goals in 39 matches.

“Han Kwang Song is a new Juventus player! The North Korean striker arrives from Cagliari. Welcome,” Juventus said on Twitter.

New coach Maurizio Sarri has long been a fan of Han, who will spend this season playing for Juventus’s Under-23 team, currently 18th in Serie C after two defeats in as many matches.

Cagliari said Han will join Juventus on a two-year loan deal with an obligation buy.

Figures were not revealed but according to Italian press reports the deal is worth in the region of four to five million euros ($4.3m to $5.5m).

The forward spent some of his youth career at a football academy in Barcelona, before joining Cagliari in 2017, where he had been valued at 20 million euros ($24.6 million) and was under contract until 2022.

