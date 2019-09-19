Breaking News
Just in: Kidnappers abduct 5 along Buratai village

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Five Persons including a manager of a bakery factory were on Thursday morning abducted along Biu- Buratai- Buni Yadi- Damaturu road.

The abduction took place between Kamuya and Buratai village, the home town of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai.

Recently, the Cashier of Hawul Local Government Area of the state was kidnapped along the same route, before he was released.

