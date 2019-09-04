Just in: Imo police nabs 8 over alleged assault on govt. official

Mr Orlando Ikeoku, the spokesman for Imo police command, said on Wednesday that the command had arrested 18 persons in connection with the alleged assault on an Imo government official, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku, while on official duty in Owerri.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ndubuaku, who is the Chairman, Committee on Recovery of Government Properties, was reportedly assaulted when he led the team to the Owerri residence of former Gov. Rochas Okorocha on a recovery mission.

Briefing newsmen in Owerri on the development, Ikeoku, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Rabiu Ladodo, said that the suspects were in police custody. He said that the command had formally written Ndubuaku thrice, inviting him to identify the suspects.

Ikeoku, however, expressed concern that Ndubuaku had yet to respond to the police repeated invitation.

He said: “On Aug. 29, the command received information that Ndubuaku was assaulted at Okorocha’s residence.

“The CP ordered for a critical investigation into the matter and we invited Ndubuaku to obtain his statement, he refused.

“We have since then invited him twice again to come and identify the suspects who assaulted him but he declined.

Ikeoku said that in spite of his failure to respond to the invitation, the command went ahead to arrest the suspects.

“We are still waiting for him but if he does not come, we will go ahead to prosecute the suspects,” he said. (NAN)

