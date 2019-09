A National PDP Youth leader, Hon. Udo Okoye has been abducted by gunmen. He was kidnapped along with his son in his farm at Agbogugu in Awgu LGA of Enugu state.

Okoye who was a former member of Enugu State House of Assembly was said to have gone to his farm to plant seeds with his son, when armed men invaded them and whisked them away.

As at the time of filling this report, his abductors have not contacted his family

Details later:

Vanguard