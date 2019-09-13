Just in: Gov Ayade suspends S.A on Budget over leaking of information

…warn appointees on handling of privileged information

By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade has suspended the Special Adviser on Budget, Hon. Moses Onoh over mishandling of official information.

Onoh’s suspension was made known by the Gov Ayade’s Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Mr Christian Ita on Friday through a press release.

In a press release signed by Ita, and made available to Vanguard, he said Onoh’s suspension was a direct consequence of his mishandling of privilege official information.

“Hon. Onoh’s suspension, which is a direct consequence of his mishandling of privilege official communication, takes immediate effect.

Speaking further, he also warned all appointees on the leaking of privilege official communication adding that such will not be condoned.

He also warned that all forms of abuse of office will not also be tolerated no matter who was involved.

“All appointees of government are hereby, warned that His Excellency the Governor will not condone any abuse of office of any kind, including the leaking of privilege official communication,” he stated.

Vanguard