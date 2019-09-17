Just in: Buhari dissolves Public Property Recovery Panel, chaired by Obono-Obla

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public PROPERTY, SPIP

The dissolved panel was chaired by the embattled Okoi Obono-Obla who was recently suspended by the President.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina stated that the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had been directed to “immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.”

The panel was established in August 2017 by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers.

President Buhari, the statement noted thanked all members of the dissolved panel for their services.

“The President looks forward to receiving the final Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s Chairman,” it stated.

