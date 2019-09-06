By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Kogi State Governor, Yahya Bello at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the report gathered by Vanguard Live, the APC party chairman, Oshiohmole and Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello arrived at about 3.30 pm and went straight to the president’s office.

At the time of reporting, the agenda of the meeting is made clandestine but presumed could be connected to the forthcoming election in Kogi state.

Governor Bello recently won the APC governorship primaries to contest the November election.

The APC Chairman may use the opportunity to present Bello to the President and solicit his support for the victory of the governor in the election.