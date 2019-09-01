Just in: British Council to invest in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The British Council has said that it’s ready to invest in Imo state, especially in the area of developing of talents of young people in the creative art industry.

Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri, the Director of Programmes British Council, Ojoma Ochai, spoke at the 75 years anniversary of the creative art seminar organized by British Council in the state.

She briefly stated that some of the reasons for which the British council would focus in Imo state, was based on the bountiful of talents said to have been discovered in the state, in the creative art industry.

Ochai, said as part of their arrangement included practical training to expose the young people who were yet to identify their capacities, adding that they will be enlightened on how they would also make money from it.

It was Ochai’s opinion that the technical aspect of the seminar would also quide the participants on the critical steps they ought to have taken in laying foundation for their future plan in the creative art industry.

According to the Director of Programmes Department of the British Council, Ochai said: “The British Council is interested in helping the young people develop the creative art industry in the state, to develop the skills, the market that can allow them earn a living which area you are working we believe that one of the things we can do is to help develop the capacty.”

“We are going to be doing a lot of skills in the artistic industries in the training to empower them in the technical aspect of the industry and the business skills as well to help them support opportunities to develop businesses and product they can sell to earn a living.”

