Judgment is victory of Peoples’ will over reactionary forces – Uba Sani

Ben Agande Kaduna.

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani has said that the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal represents the “triumph the will of the people over the forces of reaction”.

Reacting to the decision of the Tribunal which reaffirms the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress in the last election, Uba Sani said the reaffirmation of the election of President Buhari is a clear indication that democracy is being entrenched.

It will be recalled that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday unanimously dismissed the case for lacking in merit after resolving all the five issues raised in the case against the petitioners.

Justice Garba, who read the lead judgment, resolved all the five broad issues raised by the petitioners in favour of the respondents. He held that none of the grounds on which the petition was anchored was proved.

Also read:

According to Senator Sani, ‘the landmark judgment that reaffirmed Buhari’s electoral victory is further proof that democracy has finally been firmly entrenched in Nigeria and the reactionary elements that stand in the way of Nigeria’s progress for quite long have been uprooted by the people”.

While congratulating the President for his victory at the Tribunal, senator Sani hailed the judiciary for standing up to the expectations of the people and enjoined Nigerians to cooperate with government and support Buhari’s genuine development initiatives.

He said that in the last four years, President Buhari laid a solid foundation for a prosperous country that he will use the next four years to consolidate.

“It behoves on us as Nigerians to join hands with the president by giving him our unflinching support so that the Nigeria of our dreams will be attained so that we will bequeath to our children yet unborn, a Nigeria that they will all be proud of.

Vanguard