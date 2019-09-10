Judgement Against me was Purchased, Senator Adeyeye Alleges

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti South yesterday alleged that the judgment against him by the Tribunal which sacked him was Purchased.

Reacting to the judgement which declared the immediate past Senate Minority leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the winner of the National Assembly election, Senator Adeyeye said that no doubt the judgement was purchased, but vowed that upon proper scrutiny, what he described as the filthy lucre that influenced it will be revealed.

Senator Adeyeye in a statement said, “The judgement of the tribunal today(yesterday) is not short of open robbery and a direct assault on the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary.

“The whole world know that the Senatorial election of February 23rd was the freest and fairest in the history of our state. No doubt the judgement was purchased. And upon proper scrutiny the filthy lucre that influenced it will be revealed.

“The judges shamelessly contradicted themselves throughout the judgement. They went to great lengths to reach a conclusion that did not follow from the premise with jaundiced and twisted logic.

“To the teeming masses of Ekiti south whose vote the tribunal is trying to steal for Olujimi , they should be rest assured that the judgement will not stand. I have instructed my lawyers to immediately proceed on appeal. And by the grace of almighty God we shall have justice.

“Meanwhile I will remain focused on my duty to my constituents and the Nation . We shall prevail.”

It will be recalled that the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti had yesterday nullified the election of Senator Dayo Adeyeye, of the APC in the February 23 election.

The three-member tribunal chaired by Justice Danladi Adeck, in a unanimous decision, declared the former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the election in the Ekiti South Senatorial District.

In the judgment, the tribunal nullified elections in some polling units which left Olujimi polling 54,894 votes to defeat Adeyeye, who scored 52,243 votes.

