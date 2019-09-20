Jigawa Assembly sets up adhoc committee to verify government’ s assets

Jigawa State House of Assembly (JSHA) has set up an ad-hoc committee to verify state government investments and property in different locations across the country.

The decision to establish the committee was a sequel to a motion brought under ‘Matters of Public Interest’ by Alhaji Muhammad Surajo, member representing Birninkudu constituency at plenary on Thursday.

Surajo told the House that there were state government investments and property in various towns and cities like Kano, Kaduna Abuja and Lagos, that needed to be verified.

He stated that these properties included lands and houses, pointing out that there were speculations that these assets were being sold out without following due process.

Although the Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba, said already, there was an existing committee in place working towards verifying the state government’s assets and property, the House unanimously decide that there was the need to still establish an ad-hoc committee to work with the existing one.

The House, therefore, set up a seven-man committee, with Lawal Garba as chairman, to pursue the matter.

Vanguard Nigeria News