Jettison list of nominees of NDDC board, IPFEJ urges Buhari

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Isoko Progressives for Fairness, Equity and Justice IPFEJ, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to jettison the list of nominees into the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, insisting that it was proper for the Isoko nation to produce the next Chairman of the board in the interest of fair play and equity.

IPFEJ, in a statement by its coordinator, Mr. Peter Omokri and secretary, Comrade Felix Ughwusieba, described “the way and manner the announcement of a purported new board of NDDC was made as questionable”, urging the President to probe the process.

The statement said: “Mr. President is a man who believes in the rule of law and will never go contrary to the NDDC Act; and will always follow due process in the composition of a new board of NDDC.

“The rotational policy guiding the appointment of the chairman and MD of the board as enshrined in the NDDC Act as amended, should be replicated in the oil producing tribes that constitute the respective member states.

“In other words, all the oil producing nations that made up the member states of the NDDC should have a feel of the viable positions accrued to it. Of the five tribes in Deta State namely, Urhobo, Isoko, Itsekiri, Ijaw and Anioma, only the Isoko tribe is yet to produce either the Chairman, Managing Director or Executive Director of NDDC.”

“Between 1987 and 1992, Professor Eric Opia (Anioma) was Chairman of OMPADEC. In 1992, Admiral Preston Omatsola ( Itsekiri) was Chairman of OMPADEC. Between 2001-2003, Godwin Omene (Urhobo) was MD of NDDC. In 2003-2006, Sen Emmanuel Agwariavwodo (Urhobo) was MD of NDDC. In 2008, Late Pastor P. Aginighan (Ijaw) was EDFA and acting MD. Mrs. Osato Areyinka (Itsekiri) was MD in 2009, and Lambert Konboye (Ijaw) was EDFA, Engr. Tuoyo Omatsuli (Itsekiri) was EDP and presently, Engr. Samuel Adjogbe is EDP.

Vanguard