Iwobi must score more goals, Everton boss demands

As Everton entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers in today’s English Premier League tie, coach Marco Silva has demanded more goals from new signing Alex Iwobi.

Iwobi scored his first Everton goal in the Toffes 4-2 win over Lincon City in Carabo Cup tie last week, but according to Silva, Iwobi needs to improve in front of goal. The 23-year-old scored just 15 goals in 149 appearances for Arsenal, and speaking ahead of the weekend’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Silva has backed his new signing to make the most of his goalscoring potential.

“I’m demanding from him to score more goals and he knows about scoring more goals.

“A player with his qualities has to score more goals than he normally has in the previous seasons, he will give quality in our attack and in the last moment of our attack.

“It is up to him to keep working hard, in some things he has to improve to play within my philosophy as well, some moments he has to improve on our defensive process. It is new to him.

“One thing I’m sure is he has all the capacities to do that. He really, really can raise the level of our team.”