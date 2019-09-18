I’ve been unable to serve my wife divorce papers – Obasanjo tells court

Mr Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday told an Ikeja High Court that he has been unable to serve his estranged wife, Mrs Temitope, divorce papers.

Reports that Temitope nee Adebutu is the daughter of popular Premier Lotto magnate, Sir Kessington Adebutu alias “Baba Ijebu”.

The couple were, however absent in court, while there was also no legal representation for Temitope.

Counsel to Olujonwo, Mr Olayinka Kujembola, informed the court that several fruitless efforts had been made to serve Temitope.

“We have made several attempts to serve her in Abeokuta, Ogun State, but failed.

“Even at her residence located within an Estate in Ikoyi, the court Sheriff complained that he was unable to effect service because of the tight security,”Kujembola said.

Justice Bisi Akinlade noted that proceedings in the divorce suit were always reported in the media and that efforts should be made to serve Temitope in Ogun where she works and resides.

“The issue between this couple is always reported in the papers.

“The respondent stays in Ogun State, why do you want me to grant an Order for substituted service for Lagos where she does not stay?.

“I will adjourn this case to ensure that the bailiff serves her personally so that we can be sure that we have exhausted all options.

“This is a very simple matter, it is a very simple divorce. This case is adjourned till Oct. 2 for the hearing of pending applications,” Akinlade said.

NAN reports that during proceedings of May 23, Olujonwo’s counsel, Ms Omo Omofoma also told the court that Olujonwo had made several attempts to serve Temitope to no avail.

Justice Akinlade had noted during the proceedings that other means of service like an alternative address and courier service should be explored by the petitioner (Olujonwo).

NAN reports that Olujonwo and Temitope got married on May 11 and 13, 2017 in a grand wedding which attracted the ‘creme de la creme’ of the society. The marriage, however, came to a halt a few months later.

Weeks leading to the May 2017 wedding, Olujonwo’s mother, Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo had filed a suit at an Ikeja High Court seeking the postponement of the wedding of her son to Temitope.

According to her, she had received various warnings and prophecies from men of God that her son should not be involved in any elaborate celebration before his 34th birthday which was June 1, 2017.

Justice Lateefa Okunnu in a ruling on April 10, 2017, had dismissed the suit on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear it because Olujonwo, then 33, was an adult.

