It’s a season of fruitfulness

By Funmi Komolafe

Congratulations you have made it to the ’ember’ months. Rejoice in the Lord. For it is not by your power or mine that we are alive. All thanks be to God.

September is the beginning of the ’ember’ months. It is a special month. Not just because it is the ninth month but because it is the month that symbolizes many things in our lives.

In most cases, it take nine months for a woman to take in, carry and deliver a baby. For many farmers too, it is the time to harvest the produce of seeds that have been planted.

Brethren in both cases, often times, you put in some form of labour to plant the seed. During which not many people appreciate what you are doing but by the time it is time to harvest, people rejoice with you. The birth of a child follows the same pattern. When the child is born, people from all walks of life begin to congratulate the couple.

Similarly, when you start a business on a very small scale, people take no notice of you but once the Lord blesses the work of your hands and the business expands, you will find that those who mocked you when you started would not but recognize you.

Why is fruitfulness so important? Why is it important that whatever we plant must bring fruits? It is essentially because no one wants to labour in vain. It is also because fruits either visible or invisible bring us joy. This season, as the Lord lives every fruitless effort you have had will produce amazing fruits that will give you everlasting joy in Jesus name.

The Lord, the creator of heaven and earth commanded in Genesis 1 vs. 28 (KJV)

“And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth”.

Brethren, “be fruitful and multiply”, is a command of God. Therefore, delay in child bearing is contrary to the word of God. Having a child and all efforts to have another yields no result is not of God. Brethren, something is definitely working against the word of God in your life and the earlier you realize it the better.

I pray that God will open your eyes to see beyond the physical in Jesus name.

When confronted with this type of situation in our marital life, in our work life or even in business, what do we do?

Ask yourself, why should you be so hardworking and others are being promoted and you are not. Why is the business of others booming and you are recording losses, instead of profit you are getting indebted? For a moment reflect on your life and ask yourself questions but please be truthful to yourself. However, a lazy worker should not expect promotion.

Having done that, ask the Lord to open your spiritual eyes. Then ask for the power of the Holy Spirit to pray and draw yourself closer to God.

Brethren, you can also make a choice as to how you want to move close to God. Whichever method you choose, meditating on the word in the Holy Bible and prayer are keys that unlock God’s favour and mercy for us.

It is also important that we sing praises unto the Lord. The Holy Bible teaches us that God inhabits the praises of his people. Psalm 22 vs.3 “ But thou art holy, O thou that inhabitest the praises of Israel “. The tongue that praises the Lord at all time cannot have an empty womb or labour in vain.

Since God inhabits the praises of his people, he shall surely visit you.

Brethren, refuse to be depressed. Struggle against demonic spirits that make you doubt God. Reawaken your faith. Help yourself by reading the Word.

While giving the command that you shall be fruitful, God didn’t stop at that, he gave an assurance that your efforts shall not be aborted.

New Living Translation of the Holy Bible states in Exodus 23 vs. 26 “ There will be no miscarriages or infertility in your land, and I will give you long, full lives”.

In other words, you will not only conceive, you will deliver safely. It also means that whatever seems infertile in your life shall be fertilized with the word of God.

Perhaps there is someone reading this column that has been having miscarriages of any kind. I decree in the name that is above all names, Jesus, you shall no more experience fruitless efforts. You shall be fruitful. Be confident, your situation is not hopeless. Many have passed through what you are passing through and have overcome. Sooner than you think, you too will be called an overcomer in the name of Jesus.

I like to share with you this testimony. A lady was married for seven years without a biological child. She didn’t fold her arms; she and her husband went for In Vitro Fertilization commonly called IVF. She did it three times without success. Brethren, besides, what the body is subjected to, it is also expensive.

Since these efforts did not produce any baby, her husband’s relations came and sent her packing. They succeeded because the husband did not put up any resistance. In most cases, when this happens, it is because the husband has been lamenting his wife’s inability to have children to the hearing of his relations.

So, for this lady, all hope of having a child was lost but she ran to the Saviour. She ran to Jesus. Within a short time, another man asked for her hand in marriage. She got married in 2016 and the Lord Almighty the one who can do all things visited her and she that was called barren took in 2017 and to the glory of God, 2018 her Samuel arrived. God silenced her enemies. He put them to shame.

Brothers and sisters, I don’t know what you are going through, just make sure that if human beings reject you, you should not turn away from God.

Let that challenge you are going through draw you closer to God. Refuse to be drawn away from God.

Her state of mind after she was sent out of her matrimonial home is better imagined. She must have seen a hopeless future. She must have said to herself, “ where do I begin? but the Holy Spirit, the Comforter gave her hope. If she hadn’t hope buttressed by faith, she would have given up.

Brethren, this woman has taught us a lesson not to give up. Today, God has made her laugh but those who sent her out of her home will cover their heads in shame.

As you move closer to God, the Lord will glorify himself in your life and the Lord will put your enemies to shame.

Brethren, find time to attend church programmes especially the ones that you are sure the Anointing is genuine.

On September 6, the Holy Ghost Night of RCCG is dedicated to couples waiting on the Lord for the fruits of the womb and for everyone who wants an end to fruitless efforts. The programme is titled “ Lifted into Glory”.

Other churches also have similar programmes, find time to attend.

By the grace of God, the door of mercy will open unto you in Jesus name.

Wishing you a fruitful month in Jesus name. Amen.