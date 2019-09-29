Isoko: Okowa presents cash gifts to market women

… Expect More Of These Subsequently – Macaulay

Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed his desire to input variables into the state economy geared at boosting Small and Microscale economy.

Exactly 75 market women selected across Owhelogbo and Iyede wards in Isoko North Local Government Area, today, received N10,000 each as boost to their Small and Microscale enterprises.

The cash gifts were presented on behalf of governor Okowa by the Director-General, Warri Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), Comrade (Chief) Ovuozourie Macaulay.

Addressing the Market Women during the ceremonies which held in Owhelogbo and Iyede respectively, Macaulay said the initiative was a pointer to the will of the Senator Okowa led government towards empowerment of the grassroots.







According to him, governor Ifeanyi Okowa was ever poised to ensure the economic development of Delta State with emphasis on poverty eradication.

Macaulay said the exercise was not the last, as he would, on his personal capacity, organise more, subsequently. Macaulay commended the governor for giving listening ears to his plea of including Owhelogbo and Iyede in the project even as he urged them to continue to support the government.

Responding to the gifts, the women were seen in various shades of happiness.

In Iyede, Mrs Margaret Onoriobe said, “On behalf of the women, I commend you. It is good that you fought for us. We thank you for remembering us. We will continue to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

