Is teaching job in primary, secondary schools for every graduate?

By Adesina Wahab

Recently, there was a near stampede at Okesa, Ado-Ekiti office of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board, Ekiti SUBEB, following the mammoth crowd of applicants that responded to the advertisement seeking to fill vacant teaching positions in public primary schools in the state.

However, there was a big snag – majority of the applicants did not have degrees in education or related fields.

Some people may blame the development on the acute unemployment situation in the country, but the Executive Chairman of Ekiti SUBEB, Prof. (Mrs) Francesca Aladejana, promptly stopped the exercise on the first day and reiterated the earlier statement by the Board that the positions are meant to be filled by graduates in education who are relevant at the primary school level.

The situation led to the question, is it every graduate, especially at university level (irrespective of the course studied), that is qualified to teach in primary and secondary schools? Also, what are those things required for anybody to be able to teach at such levels?

Our correspondent sampled the opinions of various stakeholders and they vary from one respondent to the other.

For Lami Amadu: “Where the manpower is available, holders of the National Certificate in Education, NCE, and Bachelor’s Degree in Education are needed for a solid foundation in primary schools. But subject mastery is needed at secondary school level for teacher’s competency on the job.”

Smithken Onyeanusi said: “No! Training is essential in all we do in life! Teachers with B.Ed and NCE are trained to teach.”

Blessing Uchechi: “Some of the untrained teachers do better than the trained teachers. To me, as long as you have all it takes to teach as a graduate, you can go ahead.”

Awe Michael: “Leave the teaching profession for those that studied education in school. Let there be respect for the profession that is globally celebrated every year (Teachers’ Day). Teachers train other professionals but they seem not to be respected. I am proud to be a teacher.”

Alffie Betthel: “Children not taught by trained teachers do suffer in the first couple of years and get things wrong which have to be corrected later. I have experienced it and I am sure fee- paying parents would not be happy to see their naira not used in the proper way. Teaching assistants can become great teachers if they are trained by the lead teacher but not if they don’t get help or training.”

Kesiena Adjarho: “In developed countries, not only do you need a teaching certificate to teach, you also need regional certification in teaching before you can teach. Most persons without the teaching qualification do not know the pedagogy to use in teaching even if they are sound in terms of subject content.”

Sakiru Sunmola: “This is highly debatable. Thanks for raising this vital topical issue. Those that taught us in the past were not all that highly certificated but they were committed. They were dutiful, dedicated, goal-getting and visionary. Today’s teachers mainly lack vision, dedication and commitment. In this wise therefore, the certificate is not the real issue but what we have to offer and our methodologies.”

Ajao Babatunde: “Teaching should be seen as a calling first. Then you need to study to know more about teaching process. Graduates can teach at any level or class but there is a limit to what an NCE holder can go in teaching according to the government regulations. For instance, an NCE holder can’t teach beyond JSS 3. Graduates can take any class till SSS 3.”

With the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN warning that all unqualified teachers in Nigeria would be flushed out of the classroom by the end of the year, how will the country make up for the vacancies that would be created if the threat is carried out?

According to the TRCN, you are deemed qualified as a teacher by what you studied in school, if it is education-related, your number of years on the job, and if you did not study education, you would have to go for a qualifying examination and then be licensed.

According to the Registrar, Prof. Segun Ajiboye, December 31, 2019 remains the deadline for unqualified teachers in the country to acquire the necessary licence. The council had set the December 31 date to rid the nation’s classrooms of unqualified teachers.

The Federal Ministry of Education had on June 7, 2019, sent a circular to all school principals declaring December 31, 2019, as the deadline for unqualified teachers to leave Nigerian classrooms.

Ajiboye urged those yet to be registered to take the opportunity of the qualifying tests and get registered by the council before the deadline.

“There is still time to be registered. The window of opportunity is still open. Yes, we are not backing down on the December 31, 2019, deadline given by the National Council on Education for all teachers in Nigeria to get qualified, registered and licensed by the TRCN. The FME is supporting TRCN in every way possible to achieve this target.”

Ajiboye added that teacher professionalism has become very imperative through appropriate regulatory standards as prescribed by the teaching regulatory authority in the country. If public schools are rid of unlicensed and unregistered teachers, what about private schools that are more than the public schools and the students being taught in such schools?

Vanguard