Iran will not allow anyone to violate its borders ―President

Iran will not allow anyone to violate its borders, the President Hassan Rouhani said in Tehran on Sunday at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the start of the Islamic Republic’s 1980-1988 war with Iraq.
- ⤕Saudi Oil Attack: Trump announces ‘highest sanction ever’ on Iran
- ⤕Nigeria army intensifies campaign against insurgents in Lake Chad
The presence of foreign forces in the Gulf creates insecurity for the region and the oil industry, he said in a speech broadcast live on state TV, according to Reuters.