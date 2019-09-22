Breaking News
Iran will not allow anyone to violate its borders ―President

Iran will not allow anyone to violate its borders, the President Hassan Rouhani said in Tehran on Sunday at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the start of the Islamic Republic’s 1980-1988 war with Iraq.

Iran President Hassan Rouhani
The presence of foreign forces in the Gulf creates insecurity for the region and the oil industry, he said in a speech broadcast live on state TV, according to Reuters.

