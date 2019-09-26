Iran says accusers should show ‘evidence’ it attacked Saudi oil facility

Iran President Hassan Rouhani challenged countries who accused Iran of carrying out this month’s attack on a Saudia Arabian oil facility to provide evidence.

“Those who make the allegations must provide the needed proof. What is your evidence?” he told reporters in New York, a day after addressing the UN General Assembly, according to Aljazeera report.

The United States, France, Germany and Britain have all blamed Iran for the strikes on the kingdom’s Abqaiq plant and the Khurais oil field, which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production.

Rouhani also urged the US to “cease this policy of maximum pressure” in favour of “dialogue, and logic and reason”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.