Iran replies British PM ‘UK should stop selling arms to Saudi’

Iran said on Monday that the United Kingdom should stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia instead of accusing the Islamic Republic after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain believes Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil facilities, according to Reuters report.

Iran President Hassan Rouhani

Recall Vanguard reported that the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson blamed Tehran for attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities ahead of a meeting with the country’s president, Hassan Rouhani.

Johnson according to BBC report Mr Johnson also said he would be working with the US and other European countries “to construct a response that tries to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf region”.

In a response to the British Prime Ministers allegation, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi according to the semi-official ISNA news agency report said;

“The government of England, instead of carrying out fruitless efforts against the Islamic Republic of Iran, should take action to stop selling deadly weapons to Saudi Arabia,

“Which is the request of many people in the world, and release themselves from accusations of committing war crimes against the people of Yemen,”

