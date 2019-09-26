Iran demands US ‘pay more’ for a wider deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demanded on Wednesday that the United States “pay more” for any agreement that goes beyond the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Washington abandoned.

Rouhani also rejected meeting United States President Donald Trump while the two are in New York this week for the annual United Nations General Assembly, but both U.S. and Iranian officials suggested they have some interest in a negotiation.

It remains unclear how one might happen given Tehran’s demand that Washington first ease sanctions that have blighted its economy and the US imposition of fresh penalties as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign.

“Our response to talks under pressure is ‘No,’” Rouhani said in a speech to the General Assembly even as the United States tightened the vice by blacklisting Chinese firms for dealing in Iranian oil despite US sanctions, according to Reuters report.

The US-Iranian confrontation has ratcheted up since last year when Trump withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the Islamic republic’s economy.

Trump wants to go beyond that deal to further curb Iran’s nuclear program, halt its ballistic missile work and end its support for proxy forces in the Middle East.

“If you wish more, if you require more, you should give and pay more,” Rouhani said in his General Assembly address, without giving details.

In his own speech on Tuesday, according to Reuters report, Trump accused Iranian leaders of “bloodlust” and called on other nations to put pressure on Iran after Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities that Washington blames on Tehran despite its denials.

Vanguard News Nigeria.