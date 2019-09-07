IPOB to S/east govns: We don’t need your apology; you’ll know how upset we’re if we meet abroad

By Nwafor Sunday

Irked with the response of the South East governors to its demand, the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Saturday said they were no longer interested in any apology from the governors, noting that they (S’east governors) would know how upset they are if they see them abroad.

The group made the disclosure in a statement sent to ‘Nation’ by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

Recall that IPOB had in a letter titled “Operation Python Dance: An Open Letter To Southeast Governors” asked the South East governors to de-proscribe IPOB, and render sincere public apology.

The group also asked them to “write the National Assembly, informing it that it is now their reconsidered position that the President had violated the Constitution by launching combat military operations in their States and against their people without first declaring a ‘State of Emergency’ as required by Section 305 of the Constitution.”

Reacting, the chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, Dave Umahi opined that governors in the zone have no apology to tender to IPOB.

He said that the group has no right to place a travel ban on South-East governors and other top politicians from the zone.

However, the group in a riposte frowned at the governor’s response, noting that it has lost interest in their apology.

The statement reads thus, “Following the recent denial and subsequent refusal of South East Governors to apologize or do the needful towards IPOB against a background of their incessant attacks, abduction, arrest, killings and proscription of unarmed peaceful Biafrans; before, during and after Operation Python Dance II in 2017, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) categorically state that we are not interested in any apology coming from those who have continued to shamelessly preside over the Fulanisation of their ancestral lands.

“Unfortunately most people are yet to understand the danger these people portend for our existence as a race.

“We remain conscious of the complicity and duplicity of South East Governors in the whole Operation Python Dance debacle and will hold them accountable at the right time.

“We are aware of their secret dealings with the Government of Nigeria to enslave our people, a task we assure them can never be accomplished as long as IPOB exists.

“We are waiting for them to set foot abroad or appear in public anywhere outside Nigeria then they will know how upset we are.”

Vanguard