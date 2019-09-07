IPOB laments disappearance of member

By Chinedu Adonu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised the alarm over an almost two years disappearance of one of its top member, Mr. Walter Chidiebere Agbo.

Coordinator of IPOB for Enugu Province, ‎Mazi Livinus Ugwuoke said that Agbo disappeared prelude to IPOB peaceful solidarity march in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, during the inauguration of President Donald Trump of United States of America, USA, on January 20 2017.

Ugwuoke said that Agbo was one of IPOB intelligence leaders who was galvanizing IPOB members in Enugu state for the Port Harcourt rally before his sudden disappearance in rally 20th January 2017.

He suspected that the Nigeria security agents who have always pursued IPOB member are the only ones who can account for Agbo’s whereabouts.

Ugwuoke recalled that in the same vein, ‎another IPOB member in the state, Christian Chukwu Chinonso had been in hiding after the Port Harcourt rally where no less than eleven persons were reportedly killed by the combined forces of the Nigeria army and the police.

He therefore asked the Nigeria army to produce Agbo wherever they kept him.

Ugwuoke stated that agitation for the realization of Biafra would continue in as much as the leadership of the country perpetuates slavery, arrests and clamp down of innocent Igbo agitators.

“This struggle is our life. I became an IPOB member because the situation of Ndigbo has not changed in Nigeria. Every government has foisted policies that have made Ndigbo look ordinary in a country where they are major stakeholders.

“We want to resurrect Biafra because that is the only place we can have our freedom. But they are killing us, they are arresting us and putting some of us in prison, even when we have not killed or harmed anybody”, Ugwuoke said.

Vanguard