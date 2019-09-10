Prof. Jonah Onuoha has called on African leaders to provide the needed infrastructure in the health sector in order to check medical tourism.

Onuoha, Head of Political Science Department, University of Nigeria Nsukka, made the call on Monday, the professor of political science decried the craze by African government officials to seek medical treatment abroad.

According to an interview with NAN, Onuoha who was reacting to the death of former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, while on medical treatment at Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore, noted that the death of Mugabe in a foreign hospital was indicative of the decay of the health sector in Zimbabwe.

Read Also: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/01/buhari-challenges-african-leaders-on-oil-gas-infrastructure-development/

“Most African leaders fail to put basic health infrastructure in place in their various countries, and consequently they are fond of travelling abroad for medical treatment.

“I support the issue being raised by Nigerians in the Diaspora that leaders, particularly Nigeria leaders, should treat themselves in their own country.

“African leaders should be held accountable and told to treat their ailments at home; their people must prevail on them to upgrade decayed infrastructure,” he stressed.