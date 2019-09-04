‘Invaders of Umahi’s house wanted to plant weapons’

By Anayo Okoli & Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide and Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, yesterday, condemned the invasion of Abuja home of Ebonyi State governor and Chairman of South-East Governors Forum, Dave Umahi, saying it was an attempt to plant arms and ammunition in the house.

In a statement in Abakaliki by the Youth Council, the group alleged that the invaders came ”with the evil intent to plant weapons and ammunition to indict the governor and blackmail the governors into reversing their decision on the recent ban of pastoralists.

“It is persecution and blackmail hatched by some corrupt politicians and businessmen, who are behind the recent humiliation targeted at South-East governors over their resolution to flush out the menace and nefarious activities of herdsmen and the recent ban of pastoralists from conveying cattle on foot.

“These decisions prompted the illegal invasion by unknown policemen of the Abuja residence of Governor Dave Umahi, with evil intent to plant weapons and ammunition to indict the governor and blackmail South-East governors to reverse their decisions on pastoralists.

“This is a clear evidence that those sponsoring terrorism in the South-East through the nefarious activities of herdsmen have developed cold feet and met their waterloo as Ohanaeze youths ensured that the enforcement of the ban started immediately.

“We are aware that many intimidation and blackmail plots are lined up for South-East governors ahead, especially using anti-graft agencies to scuttle the rising profile of South-East governors ahead of the realisation of Presidency project of 2023.

“No weapon can destroy an idea whose time has come, irrespective of the nefarious activities of these political cartels.

“We ask the Inspector-General of Police to fish out those that commanded the Police officers to illegally invade Umahi’s house.”

It’s an insult on Ndigbo—COSEYL

On its part, COSEYL said: “We condemn, in strongest terms, the vile invasion of Umahi’s Abuja residence by the Police. The vicious siege of the private residence of a sitting governor with full immunity is an insult of the highest order to Ndigbo.

“The unconstitutional and vicious invasion by the Police is because of the South-East governors’ resolution to stop the killings, kidnapping and maiming in the South-East by murderous herdsmen.

“They want to harass our governors, so that they will succumb and allow murderous herdsmen to come into South-East through our forests to kill, kidnap and maim the people of the region.

“This shows that some people in power are sponsoring and heavily financing the killings in South-East geo-political zone.”

