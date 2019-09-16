Inuwa lauds FG over commencement of Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Monday lauded the Federal Government on the take-off of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo, Gombe State.

Yahaya gave the commendation when the Federal Government’s committee saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the take-off of the institution paid a courtesy call on him in Gombe.

The governor said the commencement of a tertiary institution in the state was in fulfillment of the pledge made to the people of Kaltungo when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the town.

“ On behalf of the good people of the state, I want to thank Mr. President for establishing a Federal Polytechnic in Kaltungo, which he assented to along with that of Daura in Katsina State.

“ This signifies a lot of things to us, especially the fact that Daura is the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari; Kaltungo is equally the home of Mr. President; he now has two homes.

“ We are very happy to have this Polytechnic because Gombe State has been yearning for this for a long time, since 1999, which makes it 23 years now.

“Getting it now is timely and it is one thing that makes us rejoice; we are enthusiastic, happy and passionate about the institution,” he said.

He added that aside from the approval of the commencement of the tertiary institution, the Federal Government was already addressing the menace of snakes in Kaltungo.

“ The Federal Government is committed to the improvement of the lots of the people, particularly in resolving the perennial problems of snakebite in Kaltungo.

“ Kaltungo happens to be the Local Government with the highest infections of snakes more than anywhere in the country and the Federal Government is addressing that,” he said.

The governor pledged the support of the state government to the committee in ensuring the smooth take-off of the tertiary institution.

“ We have decided to give the Model School in Kaltungo to be the take-off site. The community has allocated more than 100 hectares of land which is more than double of the 50 hectares requested”, he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sunny Echono, who is the chairman of the committee, pledged to ensure the smooth take-off of the institution.

Represented by Dr. Masa’udu Kazaure, Executive Secretary, National Board of Technical Education (NBTE), Echono said the Federal Government was committed to the development of the education sector in the country.

He said the institution would provide both full-time and part-time courses to produce high-level manpower in technology, applied science, commerce and management.

