International Friendly: Super Eagles to play Brazil in October

Super Eagles of Nigeria will confront the Samba Boys of Brazil in an international friendly billed for 13th October in Singapore, Vanguard reports.

Gernot Rohr’s led Eagles will seek to use the match to test strength against the fifth highest-ranked team in the world that parades the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Firmino.

Confirming the fixture on Instagram with a photo of team captain Ahmed Musa, the official handle of the Super Eagles wrote: “When you hear @ng_supereagles will play @cbf_futebol (Brazil) in an international friendly on 13th October in Singapore. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.”

The Coordinator of Brazil national team, Juninho Paulista also confirmed the friendly saying, “we chose two of the best African teams because they are high-level confrontations and against a school that the Brazilian National Team has had few encounters in recent years. It was a wish of the Technical Commission, so we went after these opponents,” 

Both teams last met at the senior level in 2003 where Brazil ran away with a 3-0 victory.

The encounter is slated for the 55,000-capacity National Stadium of Singapore.

VANGUARD

