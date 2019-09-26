Insult president Buhari and be sacked, Umahi to his aides

By Peter Okutu
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday said he would sack any of his aides who insult President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.
Umahi also warned that any of his appointees, who hitherto derived pleasure in talking down on his fellow governors across the country and their achievements, should henceforth, desist from doing so or have his or her appointment terminated.
Governor Umahi dropped the charge in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on New Media, Mr Francis Nwaze and made available to Vanguard in Abakaliki.
According to the Governor’s aide, anybody who wished to “throw unnecessary stone against any of the above mentioned leaders, should be ready to leave his government”.
Nwaze, in the statement, added “The Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has prohibited any of his political appointees from castigating or abusing the Nigerian President, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.
“Doing such to any government or any Governor in this country has no value to add to his administration.
The Governor has advised that anyone who wishes to throw unnecessary stone against any of the above mentioned leaders, should, to in his or her own best interest, get ready to leave his government as such will attract immediate sack.
“Any posting, henceforth against the President, any Governor or government from any of his appointees will attract immediate termination of appointment by him.
“If you want to castigate the President, his government or any Governor, you must leave Governor Umahi’s office government first.“How does such castigation help the Governor’s government?.”
The statement quoted Governor Umahi as saying, that this would be his final warning to all his aides and others who had anything to do with his administration.