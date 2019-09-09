Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu, IGP parley on sustaining 24-hr Lagos economy

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, promised to collaborate with the Nigeria Police to increase security surveillance at the grassroots through community policing arrangement of the Federal Government.

He also assured that adequate security is at the centre of actualising the state’s aspiration to transform its economy and make it 21st Century compliant.

The governor said this while receiving the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, in his office in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, also said the IGP’s visit, which was his final leg of operational tour of the Southwest region, coincided with the summit of Conference of House of Assembly Speakers in the six states of the region, held in Lagos, which bordered on regional security.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We need to sustain Lagos 24-hour economy to boost Nigeria’s non-oil revenue, 70 per cent of which is derived from Lagos. There is no way we can’t sustain the economy if people feel insecure to move freely. It will only happen if we have sound security formation across Lagos and adjourning states in the Southwest region.

“If Lagos is secure adequately, every nook and cranny of the country would feel the effect in terms of improvement in economic indices and quality of life of our people. Lagos Government has been supporting all security agencies and we will continue to do so to actualise our aspiration of transforming the State’s economy to comply with modern realities.”

Sanwo-Olu, who described security as “everybody’s business”, praised the IGP for “urgently” responding to the security concerns in the Southwest.

He, however, called for more actions from security operatives to curtail pockets of kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery observed in the region.

“The police could study and adopt the model to achieve the objectives of community policing the Force is bringing to strengthen surveillance in communities across the country,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Responding, Adamu said his visit was informed by the need to appreciate Lagos Government’s logistics support to the state Police Command, and to re-assure the governor of his readiness to strengthen security operation in Lagos.

The IGP said the community policing plan had received massive support from local vigilante groups, including the Oodu’a People’s Congress, which had indicated readiness to partner the police. He said: “We have agreed that we will send our special forces to the Southwest to work with our officers in police commands across the states. The activities of these Special Forces will be targeted at areas where bandits and kidnappers are found.

“I am aware our commands have been receiving significant logistics support from your government. Because of this, I felt the need to personally come here and appreciate you for the gesture, and also to motivate our officers to double their efforts in the fight against crime in Lagos.”

